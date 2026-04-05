Congress Accuses Modi of Using Lok Sabha Seat Increase as 'Weapon of Mass Distraction'
The Congress has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for proposing to increase Lok Sabha seats, claiming it benefits populous states and distracts from current crises. They challenge Modi's assurance that southern states won't lose seats, arguing this move calls for more deliberation as it impacts political representation.
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In a recent political stir, the Congress party has launched a fierce critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats. Congress claims this move disproportionately benefits larger states and diverts attention from pressing national issues.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused Modi of misleading the public with assurances that southern states would remain unaffected by the seat increase. Ramesh highlighted potential representation disparities and called for broad consultation and debate over the changes.
Amidst these tensions, Parliament sessions have been extended, with the government pushing for the 33% women's reservation law amid accusations from Congress of politically motivated timing. The opposition has stressed the need for careful deliberation over constitutional amendments that could affect political representation across regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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