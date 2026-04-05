When even judicial officers are not safe, how can you expect common people to be safe under TMC rule: PM on gherao incident in Malda.
PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:02 IST
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When even judicial officers are not safe, how can you expect common people to be safe under TMC rule: PM on gherao incident in Malda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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