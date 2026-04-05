Modi's Rally Highlights 'Maha Jungleraj' in West Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes the TMC government in West Bengal, highlighting the lawlessness depicted by the Malda gherao incident. Modi accuses TMC of corruption, demographic changes, and opposes the Citizenship Amendment Act to protect infiltrators. The upcoming election is framed as a battle between TMC's fear and BJP's trust.
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- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal during a rally in Cooch Behar, citing the recent Malda gherao incident as evidence of increasing lawlessness under the TMC government.
Modi accused the Mamata Banerjee-led administration of fostering a 'maha jungleraj' and claimed they are undermining constitutional institutions and law and order in the state. The Prime Minister criticized TMC's opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act, alleging it aims to protect illegal infiltrators.
He called the upcoming election a choice between the 'bhay' spread by the TMC and the 'bharosa' offered by the BJP, also promising thorough investigations into alleged corruption and violence after May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Modi
- Rally
- Mamata Banerjee
- TMC
- BJP
- election
- West Bengal
- lawlessness
- Malda
- CAA
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