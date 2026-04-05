Under TMC rule, 'dangerous' demographic change happening in Bengal's border areas: PM at poll rally in Cooch Behar.
PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Under TMC rule, 'dangerous' demographic change happening in Bengal's border areas: PM at poll rally in Cooch Behar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- demographic
- change
- Bengal
- border
- TMC
- PM
- rally
- Cooch Behar
- elections
- concerns
ALSO READ
Haryana's Chief Minister Criticizes Opposition Amidst Promises of Equitable Development
Election Storm in Bengal: TMC and BJP Trade Barbs
Tensions Flare in West Bengal: BJP vs. TMC in Malda Unrest Debate
Venugopal Challenges PM Modi Over FCRA Amendment Allegations
Nadda Accuses Congress of 'Mental Bankruptcy' Amid Assam Election Rally