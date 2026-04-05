Modi Targets Mamata's 'Jungleraj' as BJP Touts Law and Order Agenda in Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for lawlessness in West Bengal, dubbing it 'maha jungleraj' and contrasting BJP's 'trust' with TMC's 'fear'. Modi attacked TMC for corruption, infiltration, and cultural erosion, framing upcoming elections as a pivotal moment for Bengal's future justice and governance.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned the Malda incident involving judicial officers into a focal point of the BJP's campaign, accusing the TMC of fostering 'maha jungleraj' in West Bengal. Modi portrayed the assembly elections as a struggle between the 'bhay' spread by Mamata Banerjee's party and the 'bharosa' offered by the BJP.
Speaking at a rally in Cooch Behar, Modi utilized recent events to accuse the TMC of deteriorating law and order, citing issues like infiltration from Bangladesh. He depicted the electoral battle as pivotal for the state's future, promising accountability for alleged TMC atrocities after the polls.
Modi also criticized the TMC for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Special Intensive Revision, alleging appeasement politics that threaten Bengal's identity. He pledged that post-election, every act of TMC corruption would be scrutinized and promised fair, fearless elections overseen by the Election Commission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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