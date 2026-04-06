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Cong allegations against my wife aimed at influencing Assam polls, it's punishable with life imprisonment: CM Sarma.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2026 09:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 09:11 IST
Cong allegations against my wife aimed at influencing Assam polls, it's punishable with life imprisonment: CM Sarma.
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  • India

Cong allegations against my wife aimed at influencing Assam polls, it's punishable with life imprisonment: CM Sarma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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