Cong allegations against my wife aimed at influencing Assam polls, it's punishable with life imprisonment: CM Sarma.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2026 09:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 09:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong allegations against my wife aimed at influencing Assam polls, it's punishable with life imprisonment: CM Sarma.
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