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Political Storm: Rahul Gandhi Defends Pawan Khera Amidst Allegations Against Assam CM

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi defends party leader Pawan Khera against allegations from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Gandhi accuses Sarma of corruption and calls for a probe. The row follows claims involving alleged multiple passports of Sarma's wife and business interests, which Sarma denies, filed against Khera.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:05 IST
Political Storm: Rahul Gandhi Defends Pawan Khera Amidst Allegations Against Assam CM
LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi stepped into the fray on Monday, voicing staunch support for party leader Pawan Khera amid a political storm involving Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The controversy erupted following Khera's accusations against Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, of holding multiple passports.

In a statement on social media platform X, Gandhi labeled Sarma as the 'most corrupt' CM in India and demanded an official investigation into the claims made by Congress. He condemned Sarma's alleged misuse of power to suppress political dissent, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability as core constitutional principles, and strongly asserted the party's solidarity with Khera.

The legal battle intensified with the Assam Police challenging the Telangana High Court's decision to grant Khera anticipatory bail. Meanwhile, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi criticized Sarma's response, describing it as panic-driven and desperate, as the reports surrounding the allegations gained widespread attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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