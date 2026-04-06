Puducherry is not run by people of UT, alleges Rahul Gandhi at rally in Pondy.
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:36 IST
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Puducherry is not run by people of UT, alleges Rahul Gandhi at rally in Pondy.
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