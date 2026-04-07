Farmer's Tragic Death Sparks Political Debate Ahead of Kerala Polls
A CPI supporter, Chellappan Pulikkaseri, was found hanging at a Left Democratic Front office in Kerala, raising political tensions ahead of the state's assembly elections. Congress leader K C Venugopal criticized the ruling party, calling for accountability and a government that better supports farmers.
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A CPI supporter, identified as Chellappan Pulikkaseri, was discovered hanging at a Left Democratic Front election office in Thalayazham, Vaikom, in Kottayam district of Kerala, according to police reports. Pulikkaseri, a farmer, had allegedly accused CPI district leaders of ruining his livelihood.
Addressing the press in Thiruvananthapuram, Congress MP and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal demanded a response from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Venugopal criticized the ruling Left Democratic Party (LDF) for its handling of agricultural issues, asserting that a United Democratic Front government would better protect farmers.
With assembly elections upcoming on April 9, and counting set for May 4, the incident has intensified political debate. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the LDF government's achievements in a recent roadshow, claiming significant progress on election promises ahead of the polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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