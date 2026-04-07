Dismissal of Motion Against Election Commissioner Sparks Political Debate

In a decisive move, Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan dismissed a motion by the opposition for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The chairman stated that the accusations, while pertinent to political discussion, were insufficient under constitutional standards to warrant removal proceedings.

Lacking the necessary proof to demonstrate misbehavior, the allegations, including partisan conduct and electoral fraud obstruction, were deemed inadequate by Radhakrishnan. The chairman, alongside Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, rejected the opposition's claims under relevant constitutional protocols, underscoring a significant rift in the political landscape.

This decision marks the first instance of a motion to challenge the CEC's position, with Radhakrishnan providing a thorough counter to the opposition's points, emphasizing the absence of substantial evidence of misconduct. The situation continues to fuel a broader political debate across party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)