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Nineteen newly elected MPs take oath as Rajya Sabha members.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:47 IST
Nineteen newly elected MPs take oath as Rajya Sabha members.
  • Country:
  • India

Nineteen newly elected MPs take oath as Rajya Sabha members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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