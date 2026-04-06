SC refuses to interfere with NCLAT's order refusing to stay Adani Group's Rs 14,535 crore bid to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL).
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:28 IST
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SC refuses to interfere with NCLAT's order refusing to stay Adani Group's Rs 14,535 crore bid to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL).
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