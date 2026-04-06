Congress had step-motherly attitude towards Assam; it neglected Upper Assam, Barak Valley: PM in Dibrugarh.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress had step-motherly attitude towards Assam; it neglected Upper Assam, Barak Valley: PM in Dibrugarh.
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- Dibrugarh
- PM speech
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