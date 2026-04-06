Middle East conflict evolved into systemic tremor threatening vital arteries of global energy: FM Sitharaman at NIPFP event.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:59 IST
Middle East conflict evolved into systemic tremor threatening vital arteries of global energy: FM Sitharaman at NIPFP event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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