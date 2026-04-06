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Court Greenlights Kalshi's Sporting Event Prediction Market in New Jersey

A federal appeals court has ruled that New Jersey cannot prevent prediction market platform Kalshi from offering bets on sporting event outcomes. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined the Commodity Exchange Act governs Kalshi's contracts, thus overriding state law restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:00 IST
Court Greenlights Kalshi's Sporting Event Prediction Market in New Jersey

A significant legal victory was awarded to Kalshi on Monday, as a federal appeals court ruled in favor of the company operating its prediction market in New Jersey. The platform allows users to place financial bets on the outcomes of sporting events.

This decision by a three-judge panel from the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came via a 2-1 vote. The court cited the Commodity Exchange Act, asserting that it governs the sports-related event contracts offered by Kalshi.

The ruling effectively preempts New Jersey state law, allowing Kalshi to proceed with its operations and potentially setting a precedent for similar markets in the financial betting space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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