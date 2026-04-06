Give two-third majority to NDA, we promise developed Puducherry, says Union Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Give two-third majority to NDA, we promise developed Puducherry, says Union Minister Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- NDA
- Puducherry
- development
- Union Minister
- elections
- majority
- government
- progress
- commitment
ALSO READ
Upholding Democracy: Reinforcements Arrive for West Bengal Elections
We are unitedly facing polls; INDIA bloc allies already fighting for power, says Union Minister Amit Shah in Puducherry.
Puducherry: Bucking global trends, Indians getting petrol-diesel, no increase in prices, says Union Minister Amit Shah at poll rally.
Unemployment rate in Puducherry fell to 4.3 per cent in NDA rule from 47 per cent during Cong-DMK period: Union Minister Amit Shah.
Cong treated tea tribes as vote bank to be harvested every 5 years: Union Minister J P Nadda in Assam's Tinsukia.