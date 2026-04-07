The Wealthiest Contender: Leema Rose Martin's Lavish Entry in Tamil Nadu 2026 Elections
Leema Rose Martin, AIADMK's candidate for Lalgudi in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, is the wealthiest contender, with assets over Rs 1,049 crore. Married to lottery mogul Santiago Martin, her vast portfolio primarily includes real estate and gaming. Legal challenges affect her candidature, with ongoing investigations related to money laundering.
- Country:
- India
In the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, AIADMK's candidate for the Lalgudi constituency, Leema Rose Martin, stands as the wealthiest contestant. Her declared assets amount to an impressive Rs 1,049.56 crore, a significant portion of which comprises real estate and gaming interests.
Leema, the wife of lottery tycoon Santiago Martin, filed her nomination papers on April 6, revealing a diverse portfolio of movable and immovable assets across various Indian districts. Her financial declaration even surpasses other affluent candidates, such as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay, whose assets total Rs 603 crore.
Despite her substantial wealth, Leema's candidacy is shadowed by legal battles, notably income tax issues and money laundering investigations. As polls near on April 23, her prominent clash in the Lalgudi constituency is closely watched.
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