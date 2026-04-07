Left Menu

The Wealthiest Contender: Leema Rose Martin's Lavish Entry in Tamil Nadu 2026 Elections

Leema Rose Martin, AIADMK's candidate for Lalgudi in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, is the wealthiest contender, with assets over Rs 1,049 crore. Married to lottery mogul Santiago Martin, her vast portfolio primarily includes real estate and gaming. Legal challenges affect her candidature, with ongoing investigations related to money laundering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:52 IST
The Wealthiest Contender: Leema Rose Martin's Lavish Entry in Tamil Nadu 2026 Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, AIADMK's candidate for the Lalgudi constituency, Leema Rose Martin, stands as the wealthiest contestant. Her declared assets amount to an impressive Rs 1,049.56 crore, a significant portion of which comprises real estate and gaming interests.

Leema, the wife of lottery tycoon Santiago Martin, filed her nomination papers on April 6, revealing a diverse portfolio of movable and immovable assets across various Indian districts. Her financial declaration even surpasses other affluent candidates, such as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay, whose assets total Rs 603 crore.

Despite her substantial wealth, Leema's candidacy is shadowed by legal battles, notably income tax issues and money laundering investigations. As polls near on April 23, her prominent clash in the Lalgudi constituency is closely watched.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Accident in Mumbra: Speeding Bus Claims Two Lives

Tragic Accident in Mumbra: Speeding Bus Claims Two Lives

 India
2
Navigating the USMCA Conundrum

Navigating the USMCA Conundrum

 United States
3
Ukraine Faces Financial Turmoil Amidst Political Strife: A Push for Critical Tax Reforms

Ukraine Faces Financial Turmoil Amidst Political Strife: A Push for Critical...

 Ukraine
4
Taxi Union's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Himachal's Borders

Taxi Union's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Himachal's Borders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI errors in dosage and drug interactions could harm patients

How banks are rewriting financial safety systems with AI

How emotional and social AI are reshaping human–machine relationships

Algorithmic bias already hurting millions while AI ethics looks to hypothetical futures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026