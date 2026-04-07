Controversy Surrounds Alleged Influx of BJP Workers in Assam Elections

In a significant accusation, Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi has alleged that BJP workers from states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are entering Assam to influence the upcoming Assembly elections. During a roadshow in Jorhat, Gogoi, who is contesting his first Assembly election, claimed that these outsiders had been included in the state's electoral rolls.

Gogoi questioned the state police's role in allowing these workers 'without checking' and urged citizens to be cautious to ensure fair elections. The polling for the 126-member Assembly is set for Thursday, with Congress aiming to break a decade-long BJP-led regime in Assam.

Concerns were echoed by Congress' Dispur candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami, who warned on social media about unusual activity in the region. This follows Congress' earlier suspicions about the revised electoral rolls, noting a slight decrease in voters from a previous draft.

(With inputs from agencies.)