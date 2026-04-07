Political Showdown: Congress Aims for Victory in Assam Elections
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge predicts a Congress-led alliance victory in Assam’s upcoming elections, aiming to secure 73 of 126 assembly seats. Kharge accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption and challenged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and PM Modi to respond. He asserted that Congress’s governance aims to aid all, especially women.
- Country:
- India
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has confidently claimed that the Congress-led opposition alliance is set to form the government in Assam by securing approximately 73 out of the 126 assembly seats in the forthcoming elections. During a press conference, Kharge criticized Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as India's 'most corrupt' and called for comments from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat regarding this allegation.
Kharge asserted that Congress is committed to good governance, emphasizing that Assam's women will benefit unconditionally from existing schemes, which will continue with enhanced benefits. The Congress leader alleged that Sarma is only working for his family's interests, citing corruption in various sectors like tea, coal, and land dealings, while questioning the BJP's inaction.
Highlighting promises of impartial administration, Kharge said that following a potential win, the Congress-led government plans to deliver justice rapidly, particularly in cases like the Zubeen Garg incident. Asserting the sincerity of Congress's intentions, he concluded that their battle is against corruption, not just against Sarma, positioning themselves as allies of Assam's citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Corruption Scandal Unveiled: Maharashtra Education Board Official Arrested
CBI Probes Former Finance Secretary in Corruption Scandal
RSS Chief Calls for National Fervour to End Cow Slaughter
Congress Foresees Victory in Assam, Probes Corruption Claims Against CM
Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for Cow Protection With National Fervor