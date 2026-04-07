Political Showdown: Congress Aims for Victory in Assam Elections

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has confidently claimed that the Congress-led opposition alliance is set to form the government in Assam by securing approximately 73 out of the 126 assembly seats in the forthcoming elections. During a press conference, Kharge criticized Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as India's 'most corrupt' and called for comments from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat regarding this allegation.

Kharge asserted that Congress is committed to good governance, emphasizing that Assam's women will benefit unconditionally from existing schemes, which will continue with enhanced benefits. The Congress leader alleged that Sarma is only working for his family's interests, citing corruption in various sectors like tea, coal, and land dealings, while questioning the BJP's inaction.

Highlighting promises of impartial administration, Kharge said that following a potential win, the Congress-led government plans to deliver justice rapidly, particularly in cases like the Zubeen Garg incident. Asserting the sincerity of Congress's intentions, he concluded that their battle is against corruption, not just against Sarma, positioning themselves as allies of Assam's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)