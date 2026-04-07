Global Eyes on India's Democratic Dance: Delegates Witness Assembly Elections

Forty-three delegates from 23 countries, including five foreign missions, are set to visit Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry to gain firsthand insights into India's assembly elections. These visits are part of the International Election Visitors' Programme-2026, organized by the Election Commission, which announced the details on Tuesday.

During the initial phase, scheduled for April 8-9, the delegates will observe the election processes in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. The subsequent phase will take them to West Bengal and Tamil Nadu starting April 20. This initiative aims to showcase India's electoral process to global poll management entities.

The delegates attended a demonstration at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), where they participated in a mock voting session using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to better understand the intricacies of the voting mechanism. The Election Commission invites international representatives regularly to witness Lok Sabha and state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)