CM Stalin has nothing to criticise AIADMK, so talks about Delhi team: AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Perambalur.
PTI | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:13 IST
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CM Stalin has nothing to criticise AIADMK, so talks about Delhi team: AIADMK chief Palaniswami in Perambalur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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