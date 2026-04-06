Keanu Reeves Shares Time-Tested Tips for Aspiring Actors: Humility and Respect

Renowned Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves has imparted sage advice to budding actors, emphasizing the critical values of humility and respect within the film industry. In a candid conversation with E! News, Reeves, lauded for his extensive three-decade career, shared guidelines for those seeking success in Hollywood.

Promoting his upcoming film alongside co-stars Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer, Reeves advised, “Go to work and respect who you're working with until they prove they don't deserve it,” a sentiment echoed by Diaz, who noted that the advice extends beyond the entertainment world. “That's life,” she commented, reflecting on her Hollywood experiences.

The unpredictability of fame was also a talking point, with Diaz stating, “There's no handbook on being famous,” and encouraging young actors to seek mentorship from admired figures. Reeves, starring in the upcoming film Outcome directed by Jonah Hill, plays Reef Hawke, an actor grappling with past mistakes amid a blackmail scheme, showcasing the significance of friendships in navigating fame's highs and lows.

(With inputs from agencies.)