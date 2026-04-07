Puducherry never allows hate politics, but fascist BJP forces' infiltration increased, says TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi in Mudaliarpet.
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:03 IST
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Puducherry never allows hate politics, but fascist BJP forces' infiltration increased, says TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi in Mudaliarpet.
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