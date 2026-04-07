Old age making Mallikarjun Kharge senile: Himanta on Cong chief asking central agencies to probe charges against Assam CM's family.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:55 IST
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Old age making Mallikarjun Kharge senile: Himanta on Cong chief asking central agencies to probe charges against Assam CM's family.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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