Economic Emergency Looms as Colombian President Pushes Tax Reforms

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced plans to submit an economic emergency decree and a new tax reform bill to Congress to address the country's 2026 budget imbalance. Petro warned that if Congress fails to approve these economic proposals, he would enforce them through executive decree.

In a televised address, Petro emphasized the necessity of protecting the standard of living, declaring, "If necessary, we will declare a new economic emergency in Colombia." This announcement comes amid tensions with the central bank, leading to the resignation of Finance Minister German Avila over interest rate disputes.

Analysts doubt the current Congress will pass the proposed reforms before its term ends in June. The new Congress, to be sworn in July, will take over duties following the presidential election. Previously, Petro declared an economic emergency after Congress rejected a tax reform, heightening financial strains in Latin America's fourth-largest economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)