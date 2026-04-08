Taiwan Opposition Seeks Reconciliation with China Amid Rising Tensions
Taiwan's opposition leader Cheng Li-wun aims to foster reconciliation with China, honoring Sun Yat-sen's legacy. During her visit to China, Cheng pledged to promote unity and peace across the Taiwan Strait amid increased military tensions and political divides. She emphasized equality and inclusiveness, echoing principles of Sun Yat-sen.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 08:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 08:40 IST
Cheng Li-wun, the opposition leader of Taiwan, expressed her commitment to reconciliation with China on Wednesday, invoking the legacy of Sun Yat-sen, the revered founder of Taiwan's governing principles.
During her symbolic visit to Nanjing, Cheng emphasized the values of equality and unity, proposing a collaborative effort to achieve regional prosperity and peace across the Taiwan Strait.
The visit, marked by increased Chinese military pressure and political tensions, highlights the complexities of Taiwan-China relations and Cheng's strategy to promote dialogue amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.
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- Taiwan Strait
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