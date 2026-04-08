Taiwan Opposition Seeks Reconciliation with China Amid Rising Tensions

Cheng Li-wun, the opposition leader of Taiwan, expressed her commitment to reconciliation with China on Wednesday, invoking the legacy of Sun Yat-sen, the revered founder of Taiwan's governing principles.

During her symbolic visit to Nanjing, Cheng emphasized the values of equality and unity, proposing a collaborative effort to achieve regional prosperity and peace across the Taiwan Strait.

The visit, marked by increased Chinese military pressure and political tensions, highlights the complexities of Taiwan-China relations and Cheng's strategy to promote dialogue amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.