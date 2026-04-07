Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge releases manifesto for West Bengal elections, projects party as third alternative to people.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:42 IST
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge releases manifesto for West Bengal elections, projects party as third alternative to people.
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