Congress manifesto promises launch of 'Yuva Samman' scheme to fill all vacant government posts with state youths within one year.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:51 IST
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Congress manifesto promises launch of 'Yuva Samman' scheme to fill all vacant government posts with state youths within one year.
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