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West Bengal Congress Pivots to Welfare in 2026 Manifesto

In the 2026 West Bengal assembly poll manifesto, Congress has shifted its focus to direct welfare fund transfers, women-centric schemes, and healthcare expansion. Departing from its 2021 focus on industrial revival, the new manifesto emphasizes cash transfers and social security with significant schemes like 'Durga Samman' for women's financial assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:13 IST
West Bengal Congress Pivots to Welfare in 2026 Manifesto
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The Congress party's 2026 West Bengal assembly poll manifesto marks a notable shift towards direct welfare fund transfers and women-centric schemes, departing from its 2021 focus on industrial revival. This change underscores a new emphasis on healthcare expansion and rural support systems.

The manifesto introduces the 'Durga Samman' scheme, promising Rs 2,000 monthly to women aged 18 to 59 and free public transport. This initiative highlights a move from employment-led empowerment to direct financial assistance, reinforcing a commitment to social security.

The party pledges to fill all vacant government posts within a year and commits to women's safety through new proposals like the Abhaya Women's Protection Act. Benefits such as free education, healthcare insurance under 'Swastha Suraksha', and targeted support for marginalized groups reflect Congress's response to electoral trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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