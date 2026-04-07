Congress Unveils Ambitious West Bengal Election Manifesto with Bold Promises
The Congress party released its manifesto for West Bengal's assembly elections, promising free education for women up to post-graduation, filling government vacancies within a year, and economic growth. It positions Congress as a viable alternative to the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP, focusing on development, employment, and welfare schemes.
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The Congress unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections on Tuesday, emphasizing free education for women up to post-graduation, and pledging to fill all vacant government positions within a year.
The manifesto, presented by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, positions Congress as a third alternative against the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP, accusing them of neglecting economic development and job creation.
Key promises include monthly assistance for women, free education, health insurance, AI and skill centers, and aid for farmers. Elections are set for April 23 and 29, with results announced on May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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