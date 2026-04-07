Iranian envoy says Tehran will 'take immediate and proportionate' action if Trump follows through on attack threats, reports AP.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 07-04-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 23:17 IST
Iranian envoy says Tehran will 'take immediate and proportionate' action if Trump follows through on attack threats, reports AP.
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