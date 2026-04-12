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Nari Shakti: A Call for Immediate Action on Women's Reservation Act

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urges Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to support the swift implementation of the Women's Reservation Act by 2029, emphasizing that delays equate to denying justice to millions of women. Rijiju stresses the law's bipartisan promise and urges collective political action for 'Nari Shakti'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:40 IST
Nari Shakti: A Call for Immediate Action on Women's Reservation Act
  • Country:
  • India

In a pressing appeal, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has called upon Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to expedite the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act by 2029, warning that any delay compromises justice for millions of women.

The minister's response follows Kharge's allegations of political motives behind the act's urgency. Rijiju countered, emphasizing the act as a cross-party commitment reflecting national will for 'Nari Shakti' empowerment, urging all parties to prioritize its swift enactment.

Rijiju detailed consistent government efforts for consensus, underscoring that parliamentary debates and consultations with opposition leaders reflect a collective desire for timely implementation. The act, passed in 2023, aims to reserve 33% of seats for women, subject to legislative adjustments ensuing from the 2027 Census.

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