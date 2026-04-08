Pope says President Donald Trump's threat to destroy Iranian civilization ''truly unacceptable,'' as deadline approaches, reports AP.
PTI | Rome | Updated: 08-04-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 00:19 IST
Pope says President Donald Trump's threat to destroy Iranian civilization ''truly unacceptable,'' as deadline approaches, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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