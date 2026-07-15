Controversy Erupts Over ICE Policy After Fatal Shootings

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) halted most vehicle stops across the country following two fatal incidents involving its agents. The suspension comes amid mounting scrutiny over the use of deadly force during immigration operations in Texas and Maine.

Following the latest shooting in Biddeford, Maine, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) responded with a statement justifying the act, claiming the officer fired fearing for public safety. However, officials haven't clarified the nature of the threat posed by the deceased driver.

The incidents have sparked protests and condemnation, including criticism from Colombian President Gustavo Petro. ICE's practices, questionably aligned with policy that authorizes deadly force only in imminent danger situations, remain under investigation by multiple authorities.