Diplomatic Talks in Rome: Lebanon's Quest for Israeli Withdrawal

Lebanon and Israel have resumed discussions in Rome to negotiate an Israeli withdrawal from south Lebanon under a U.S.-brokered agreement. Despite challenges, both parties are optimistic about progress. The talks come amidst regional tensions, with Hezbollah opposing U.S. efforts, demanding Iranian pressure on Washington to end the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 00:10 IST
Diplomatic Talks in Rome: Lebanon's Quest for Israeli Withdrawal
  • Country:
  • United States

In the Italian capital of Rome, Lebanon and Israel have restarted diplomatic talks aiming for progress on an Israeli withdrawal from south Lebanon, in line with a U.S.-brokered agreement. Although expectations for swift progress remain modest, a U.S. State Department official labeled the discussions as positive, with continuation planned for Wednesday. This follows a recent escalation in the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel from March 2, amid a broader regional dispute.

The resumption of talks takes place against a backdrop of renewed U.S.-Iranian hostilities in the Gulf. Despite these tensions, both sides appear keen to move forward, working to implement a framework deal agreed upon in Washington on June 26. That deal includes ending the Lebanon conflict, disarming militant groups—namely Hezbollah—and deploying Lebanese troops to the south.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, speaking from Tel Aviv, expressed readiness to implement two 'pilot zones' in southern Lebanon. These areas mark key parts of the framework agreement involving the progressive withdrawal of Israeli forces, Hezbollah's disarmament, and new deployments by Lebanese troops. Concurrently, U.S. Central Command is coordinating the launch of these zones, heralding them as a significant step toward peace in the troubled region.

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