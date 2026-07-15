U.S. Strikes in Iran: Emerging Threats Addressed

The U.S. military executed further strikes on military targets within Iran on Tuesday, aiming to neutralize 'emerging threats,' a U.S. official told Reuters under the condition of anonymity.

The source did not provide additional details, merely confirming that only a limited number of supplementary strikes occurred. On July 13, the U.S. had launched a significant assault targeting defense mechanisms, missile and drone sites, as well as maritime capabilities in Iranian sites such as Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa, and Bandar Abbas, according to U.S. military sources.

These actions emphasize the persistent U.S. strategy to mitigate perceived risks stemming from Iranian military advancements.