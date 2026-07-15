Markets Surge on Big Bank Earnings and Cool Inflation

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose due to strong bank earnings and lower-than-expected inflation, despite tensions in the Middle East. Chip shares led the surge as investors anticipated limited Fed rate hikes. Earnings season started strong with notable performances from Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 00:16 IST
Markets Surge on Big Bank Earnings and Cool Inflation
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  • United States

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw advances on Tuesday as significant bank earnings and a cooler-than-expected inflation report buoyed investor confidence, even amid increasing tensions in the Middle East. While chip shares led the rally, defensive stocks caused the Dow to dip slightly.

The latest Consumer Price Index from the Labor Department indicated a greater easing of inflation in June than analysts had predicted, largely thanks to decreased energy price pressures. This has influenced financial market expectations, with an 83.4% chance that the Federal Reserve will maintain its interest rate at the July policy meeting.

The start of the second-quarter earnings season brought strong results from major U.S. banks, driven by dealmaking and trading. Goldman Sachs notably surged while JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America also posted solid gains, though Citigroup and Wells Fargo faced setbacks. IBM experienced a significant drop due to revenue warnings.

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