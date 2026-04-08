Pro-government demonstrators in Iran's capital scream: 'Death to America, death to Israel, death to compromisers!', reports AP.
PTI | Tehran | Updated: 08-04-2026 07:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 07:50 IST
Pro-government demonstrators in Iran's capital scream: 'Death to America, death to Israel, death to compromisers!', reports AP.
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