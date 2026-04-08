Left Menu

Pro-government demonstrators in Iran's capital scream: 'Death to America, death to Israel, death to compromisers!', reports AP.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 08-04-2026 07:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 07:50 IST
Pro-government demonstrators in Iran's capital scream: 'Death to America, death to Israel, death to compromisers!', reports AP.

Pro-government demonstrators in Iran's capital scream: 'Death to America, death to Israel, death to compromisers!', reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Justice for Agnello: Bombay High Court Upholds Murder Charges Against Police

Justice for Agnello: Bombay High Court Upholds Murder Charges Against Police

 India
2
Bribery Bust: CBI Arrests Insurance Officials in Rs 2.6 Lakh Case

Bribery Bust: CBI Arrests Insurance Officials in Rs 2.6 Lakh Case

 India
3
A New Era for Manchester United: Carrick's Command

A New Era for Manchester United: Carrick's Command

 Global
4
Airlines Demand Energy Security Amid Rising Jet Fuel Costs

Airlines Demand Energy Security Amid Rising Jet Fuel Costs

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026