Shaping the Future: Governance and Development Priorities at CPA Conference
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the CPA India Region West Zone conference in Goa, focusing on governance and development priorities. It aims to enhance inter-parliamentary cooperation with discussions on regional and national issues, featuring plenary sessions on young legislators and zone priorities.
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to inaugurate the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region West Zone conference in Goa. The event, highlighting governance and development priorities, will bring together prominent parliamentary leaders from western India.
The conference aims to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation and foster meaningful dialogue on crucial regional and national issues. It will serve as a platform for exchanging legislative best practices and exploring collaborative solutions to contemporary governance challenges.
Key sessions include discussions on young legislators achieving a developed India by 2047 and Zone-VII's focus on trade, tourism, urbanization, environment, and coastal connectivity. Notable attendees include Goa's Governor and Chief Minister, alongside assembly speakers and legislative council leaders from Gujarat and Maharashtra.
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- CPA
- India
- Goa
- Om Birla
- conference
- governance
- development
- parliamentary
- cooperation
- priorities
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