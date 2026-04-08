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Rajasthan's Democratic Deficit: Gehlot Criticizes BJP's Delayed Elections

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accuses the BJP government of creating a constitutional crisis by delaying elections for panchayats and urban bodies. He argues that this undermines democratic governance, calling for adherence to constitutional mandates and criticizing the administration's undemocratic actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 08-04-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 09:32 IST
Rajasthan's Democratic Deficit: Gehlot Criticizes BJP's Delayed Elections
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Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has raised alarm over what he calls a deepening 'constitutional crisis' in the state, attributed to the BJP-led government's 'undemocratic approach.'

Gehlot criticized the administration for delaying elections to panchayats and urban local bodies for over a year, appointing administrators instead, a move he says undermines the principles of democratic governance. He cited constitutional articles mandating regular elections, criticizing delays based on reasons like delimitation and 'one state, one election.'

Highlighting legal precedents, Gehlot referenced a Supreme Court ruling that invalidated the government's justifications for delays. He also pointed to directives from the Rajasthan High Court, which set a deadline for elections by April 2026. Gehlot claims the continued postponement represents a breakdown in constitutional governance, asserting that such actions erode the spirit of decentralization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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