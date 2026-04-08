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Global Eyes on Kerala: Delegates Observe Election Process

A foreign delegation will visit Kerala to witness the election process ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls. This is part of the Election Commission's International Election Visitors' Programme. Delegates from 23 countries will observe various stages of the election, including polling booth operations and mock polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-04-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 09:43 IST
Global Eyes on Kerala: Delegates Observe Election Process
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A foreign delegation is set to arrive in Kerala on Wednesday to witness the election process ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections, as confirmed by the Election Commission (EC). The delegation is part of the EC's International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP) 2026, inaugurated recently by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The delegates, numbering 43 and representing 23 countries including five foreign Missions based in Delhi, will visit polling booths and meet with Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar. They will also observe the distribution of polling materials at a dispatch centre in Vazhuthacaud.

On Thursday, the group is scheduled to witness a mock poll and visit additional polling stations, concluding their visit in the state capital's control room. The EC describes IEVP as a key initiative promoting international cooperation and sharing of best practices in election management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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