Global Eyes on Kerala: Delegates Observe Election Process

A foreign delegation is set to arrive in Kerala on Wednesday to witness the election process ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections, as confirmed by the Election Commission (EC). The delegation is part of the EC's International Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP) 2026, inaugurated recently by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The delegates, numbering 43 and representing 23 countries including five foreign Missions based in Delhi, will visit polling booths and meet with Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar. They will also observe the distribution of polling materials at a dispatch centre in Vazhuthacaud.

On Thursday, the group is scheduled to witness a mock poll and visit additional polling stations, concluding their visit in the state capital's control room. The EC describes IEVP as a key initiative promoting international cooperation and sharing of best practices in election management.

(With inputs from agencies.)