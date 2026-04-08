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Bahrain sounds its missile alert alarm hours after US and Iran said they agreed on a 2-week ceasefire in the war, reports AP.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-04-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 09:53 IST
Bahrain sounds its missile alert alarm hours after US and Iran said they agreed on a 2-week ceasefire in the war, reports AP.

Bahrain sounds its missile alert alarm hours after US and Iran said they agreed on a 2-week ceasefire in the war, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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