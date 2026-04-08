Recent spike in energy prices has emerged as a risk to inflation: RBI Guv.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:18 IST
Recent spike in energy prices has emerged as a risk to inflation: RBI Guv.
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