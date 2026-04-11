Breakthrough in Gucchi Mushroom Research Boosts Rural Economy in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has lauded Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology for a groundbreaking achievement in gucchi mushroom cultivation. Abdullah, also Pro-Chancellor of the university, praised this breakthrough as a reflection of the institution's commitment to scientific excellence and harnessing high-value resources.

For the first time, SKUAST in Srinagar has successfully cultivated the highly prized and expensive morel mushrooms in controlled environments. Locally called Kangaech, these mushrooms, which naturally thrive in high-elevation forests during rainy seasons, can fetch as much as Rs 40,000 per kilogram.

Abdullah highlighted the research's potential impact on rural economies, particularly in mountainous areas. The initiative is expected to enhance livelihoods by opening new avenues for sustainable cultivation, adding value, and generating income. He acknowledged the dedication of SKUAST's scientists and expressed optimism for future achievements that could drive agricultural innovation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)