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The United Arab Emirates says its air defences are firing at an incoming Iranian missile barrage, reports AP.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:21 IST
The United Arab Emirates says its air defences are firing at an incoming Iranian missile barrage, reports AP.

The United Arab Emirates says its air defences are firing at an incoming Iranian missile barrage, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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