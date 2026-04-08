Sensex jumps 2,946.32 points to settle at 77,562.90 on US-Iran ceasefire; Nifty surges 873.70 points to 23,997.35.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:38 IST
Sensex jumps 2,946.32 points to settle at 77,562.90 on US-Iran ceasefire; Nifty surges 873.70 points to 23,997.35.
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