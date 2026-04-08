BJP's double-engine govt in Bengal will throw out Bangladeshi infiltrators, take steps to correct altered demography: BJP chief Nabin.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:59 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP's double-engine govt in Bengal will throw out Bangladeshi infiltrators, take steps to correct altered demography: BJP chief Nabin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- BJP
- Bengal
- Double-engine
- Nabin
- Infiltrators
- Demography
- Security
- Integrity
- Election
- Immigration
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