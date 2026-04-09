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Obsessed with criticising me, AIADMK's Palaniswami targeted CM Stalin, slandered him, says TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi at poll rally in Ponneri.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:02 IST
Obsessed with criticising me, AIADMK's Palaniswami targeted CM Stalin, slandered him, says TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi at poll rally in Ponneri.
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  • India

Obsessed with criticising me, AIADMK's Palaniswami targeted CM Stalin, slandered him, says TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi at poll rally in Ponneri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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