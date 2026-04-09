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Political Shake-Up: High-Profile Leaders Join BJP Ahead of Elections

In a strategic move before Gujarat's local elections, former IPS officer M L Ninama and ex-AAP leader Raju Karpada have joined the BJP. Their induction is aimed at strengthening the party's presence ahead of crucial municipal corporation polls, signaling a significant realignment in Gujarat's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:26 IST
Political Shake-Up: High-Profile Leaders Join BJP Ahead of Elections
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In a notable reshuffle in Gujarat's political arena, former IPS officer M L Ninama and ex-AAP leader Raju Karpada have aligned themselves with the BJP. This strategic shift comes just before the imminent local elections, marking a significant boost for the ruling party.

Ninama, who hails from the Aravalli district, took voluntary retirement ahead of his official superannuation to embark on this new political journey. Welcomed by Minister of State P C Baranda in Shamlaji, Ninama expressed his commitment to contributing positively to the party's goals.

Similarly, Raju Karpada, formerly associated with the AAP's Gujarat farmer cell, emphasized the necessity of joining the ruling party to effectively support farmers' welfare programs and ensure government schemes reach grassroots levels. Their inclusion is poised to reinforce the BJP's foothold in the upcoming elections.

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