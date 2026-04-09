TMC has turned making crude bombs into cottage industry: Modi at poll rally in Bengal's Birbhum.
PTI | Suri | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:29 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC has turned making crude bombs into cottage industry: Modi at poll rally in Bengal's Birbhum.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Modi
- TMC
- crude bombs
- Birbhum
- West Bengal
- elections
- law and order
- political rally
- security
- governance
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